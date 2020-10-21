DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.1 and 5.3 with the average target price sitting at 7.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The 50 day MA is 5.3 while the 200 day moving average is 5.86. The company has a market cap of $866m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

