DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.1 and 5.3 with the average target price sitting at 7.14. With the stocks previous close at 5.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.92. The company has a market cap of $890m. Company Website: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn