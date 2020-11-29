DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.4 and 5.3 calculating the average target price we see 6.14. With the stocks previous close at 5.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.47. The company has a market cap of $902m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.