DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7.6 calculating the mean target price we have 9.44. With the stocks previous close at 8.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 8.08 and the 200 day MA is 6.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,456m. Company Website: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,569m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

