DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6.4 calculating the average target price we see 8.22. With the stocks previous close at 4.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 67.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.35 while the 200 day moving average is 5.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $813m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,359m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.