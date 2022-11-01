DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7.6 with the average target price sitting at 9.44. With the stocks previous close at 8.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.54. The market cap for the company is $1,463m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,558m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.