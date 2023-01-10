DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.6 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,350m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,841m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.