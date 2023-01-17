DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.6 and 10 and has a mean target at 11.58. With the stocks previous close at 8.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,418m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,892m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.