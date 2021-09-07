DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5.7 calculating the average target price we see 7.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.6 and the 200 day moving average is 5.98. The market cap for the company is $979m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.