DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.6 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.58. Now with the previous closing price of 8.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,444m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,892m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.