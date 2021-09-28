DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5.7 with a mean TP of 7.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,053m. Company Website: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.