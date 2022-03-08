DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5.8 calculating the mean target price we have 7.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.86. The market cap for the company is $1,028m. Find out more information at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,279m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.