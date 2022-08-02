DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5.7 calculating the mean target price we have 7.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.15 while the 200 day moving average is 5.82. The company has a market cap of $1,151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,398m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.