DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5.7 and has a mean target at 7.76. Now with the previous closing price of 6.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.89 and the 200 day MA is 5.81. The market cap for the company is $1,104m. Find out more information at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,339m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.