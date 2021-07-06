DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 7.57. With the stocks previous close at 6.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.35 and the 200 day MA is 5.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,127m. Company Website: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.