DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 6 and has a mean target at 7.57. With the stocks previous close at 6.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.97. The company has a market cap of $1,060m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.