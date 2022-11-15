DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.29. Now with the previous closing price of 9.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.76. The company has a market cap of $1,573m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,852m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.