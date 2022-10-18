DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7.6 with the average target price sitting at 9.44. With the stocks previous close at 8.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.98 while the 200 day moving average is 6.37. The company has a market cap of $1,317m. Company Website: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,550m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.