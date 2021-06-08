DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 5.3 with a mean TP of 7.1. With the stocks previous close at 6.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.02 and the 200 day MA is 5.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,075m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.