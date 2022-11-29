DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.4 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.33. With the stocks previous close at 10.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.82 while the 200 day moving average is 6.97. The market cap for the company is $1,581m. Company Website: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,749m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.