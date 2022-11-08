DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

DHT Holdings found using ticker (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 10.4. Now with the previous closing price of 9.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.29 and the 200 day moving average is 6.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,528m. Find out more information at: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,682m based on the market concensus.

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.