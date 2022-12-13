DHT Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

DHT Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (DHT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.4 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.44. With the stocks previous close at 9.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day MA is 9.08 and the 200 day moving average is 7.18. The market cap for the company is $1,583m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,972m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.