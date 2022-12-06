DHT Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

DHT Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (DHT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.4 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.95 while the 200 day moving average is 7.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,599m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhtankers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,790m based on the market concensus.