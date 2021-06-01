DHI Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

DHI Group found using ticker (DHX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.14 while the 200 day moving average is 2.74. The company has a market cap of $167m. Find out more information at: http://www.dhigroupinc.com

DHI Group provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings and changed its name to DHI Group in April 2015. DHI Group was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.