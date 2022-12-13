DHI Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 114.4% Upside

DHI Group, Inc. found using ticker (DHX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 and has a mean target at 11.3. With the stocks previous close at 5.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 114.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $243m. Find out more information at: https://www.dhigroupinc.com

The potential market cap would be $520m based on the market concensus.

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.