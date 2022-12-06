DHI Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 101.4% Upside

DHI Group, Inc. found using ticker (DHX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.3. With the stocks previous close at 5.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 101.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.7 while the 200 day moving average is 5.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $262m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhigroupinc.com

The potential market cap would be $527m based on the market concensus.