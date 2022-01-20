Twitter
DFS Furniture PLC 28.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture PLC with ticker (LON:DFS) now has a potential upside of 28.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 365 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DFS Furniture PLC share price of 260 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.8%. Trading has ranged between 203 (52 week low) and 319 (52 week high) with an average of 310,545 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £645,966,250.

DFS Furniture plc is an upholstery retailer and manufacturer in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and installing a range of sofas and other furniture products, and carrying out after sales servicing. The Company’s segments include DFS and Sofology. Its DFS segment is engaged in manufacturing and retailing of upholstered furniture and related products through DFS and Dwell branded stores and Websites. Its Sofology segment is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products through Sofology branded stores and Website. The Company operates approximately 118 showrooms in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, eight across the Netherlands and Spain and a Web platform. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Holdco 2 Limited, Diamond Holdco 7 Limited, DFS Furniture Holdings plc, DFS Furniture Company Limited and Coin Retail Limited (Jersey).



