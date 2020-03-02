DexCom, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

DexCom, Inc. with ticker code (DXCM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 316 and 270 and has a mean target at 294.93. With the stocks previous close at 276 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 253.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 200.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,543m. Company Website: http://www.dexcom.com

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient’s mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

