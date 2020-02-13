DexCom – Consenus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

DexCom with ticker code (DXCM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 258 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 246.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 247.92 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.6%. The day 50 moving average is 233.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 188.95. The company has a market cap of $22,607m. Company Website: http://www.dexcom.com

DexCom, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient’s mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.