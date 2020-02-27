DexCom – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

DexCom found using ticker (DXCM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 316 and 270 with a mean TP of 294.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 283.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 250.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 198.12. The company has a market cap of $25,486m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dexcom.com

DexCom, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient’s mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

