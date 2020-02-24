DexCom – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.3% Downside

DexCom with ticker code (DXCM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 316 and 270 calculating the mean target price we have 292.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 302.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.3%. The 50 day MA is 246.06 and the 200 day MA is 195.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,677m. Company Website: http://www.dexcom.com

DexCom, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient’s mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

