Devro plc 11.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Devro plc with ticker (LON:DVO) now has a potential upside of 11.6% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Devro plc share price of 203 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.6%. Trading has ranged between 163 (52 week low) and 230 (52 week high) with an average of 97,259 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £356,402,718.

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through two segments: Emerging markets and Mature markets. The Emerging markets segment includes Latin America, Russia and East, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, and China. The mature markets segment includes North America, Continental European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s collagen casing is used to manufacture all varieties of sausage. The Company’s products family includes edible collagen casing, non-edible collagen casing, edible collagen film, mini plastics and co-ex gels. The Company sells its collagen products both directly to food manufacturers and through its local distributors.



You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter.

