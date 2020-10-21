Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 16.56. With the stocks previous close at 8.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.62 and the 200 day MA is 10.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,390m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

