Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.3% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 16.56. With the stocks previous close at 9.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 77.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.4 and the 200 day MA is 10.88. The company has a market cap of $3,581m. Find out more information at: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

