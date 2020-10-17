Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.8% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 16.56. With the stocks previous close at 9.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.74 while the 200 day moving average is 10.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,526m. Company Website: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn