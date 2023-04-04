Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.4% Upside Potential

Devon Energy Corporation which can be found using ticker (DVN) now have 27 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 87 and 45 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $67.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at $50.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $55.46 while the 200 day moving average is $62.15. The market cap for the company is $34,865m. Company Website: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $46,176m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.