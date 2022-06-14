Twitter
Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 65 and has a mean target at 81.39. Now with the previous closing price of 74.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day MA is 66.48 while the 200 day moving average is 50.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,698m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $50,221m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

