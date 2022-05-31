Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 65 with a mean TP of 78.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.64 and the 200 day MA is 47.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,028m. Visit the company website at: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $53,159m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.