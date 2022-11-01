Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 60 and has a mean target at 80.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 69.17 and the 200 day MA is 62.3. The market cap for the company is $50,649m. Company Website: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $53,741m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.