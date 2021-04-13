Twitter
Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 30.07. With the stocks previous close at 22.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.81 and the 200 day moving average is 16.46. The market cap for the company is $14,727m. Visit the company website at: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

