Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.9% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) have now 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 31 and has a mean target at 38.14. Now with the previous closing price of 28.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.55 while the 200 day moving average is 25.95. The company has a market cap of $19,579m. Visit the company website at: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.