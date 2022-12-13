Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 80.37. With the stocks previous close at 59.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day MA is 69.98 while the 200 day moving average is 64.7. The company has a market cap of $39,928m. Company Website: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $53,824m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.