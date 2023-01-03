Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 79.48. With the stocks previous close at 61.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is 67.69 and the 200 day moving average is 64.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,209m. Find out more information at: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $52,356m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.