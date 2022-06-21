Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 103 and 65 and has a mean target at 81.29. With the stocks previous close at 63.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.13 and the 200 day MA is 51.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,293m. Visit the company website at: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $49,200m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.