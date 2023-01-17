Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 63 with a mean TP of 78.09. With the stocks previous close at 64.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 65.16 and the 200 day MA is 64.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,569m. Company Website: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $50,697m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.