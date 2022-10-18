Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109 and 57.9 calculating the average target price we see 79.92. With the stocks previous close at 68.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 66.95 while the 200 day moving average is 60.97. The market cap for the company is $45,705m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $53,701m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.