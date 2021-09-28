Twitter
Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 38.18. Now with the previous closing price of 33.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 28.68 and the 200 day MA is 26.43. The market cap for the company is $23,695m. Visit the company website at: http://www.devonenergy.com

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

