Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 57.9 with the average target price sitting at 78.42. With the stocks previous close at 68.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is 60.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.31. The market cap for the company is $46,059m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $52,992m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.