Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 80.4. With the stocks previous close at 71.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 69.2 and the 200 day moving average is 62.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,093m. Visit the company website at: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $52,969m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.