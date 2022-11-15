Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Devon Energy Corporation with ticker code (DVN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 80.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 69.12 and the 200 day moving average is 63.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,740m. Find out more information at: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $52,338m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.